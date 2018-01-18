Tolani dreams big for 2018 – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Tolani dreams big for 2018
The Punch
While Tolani Fatilewa is still counting his blessings of 2017, he is courting the future with a bigger hope. Among other moves, he released another single at the tail end of the year while he got a major recognition from an international brand. He …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!