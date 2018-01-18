Tolani dreams big for 2018 – The Punch



The Punch Tolani dreams big for 2018

The Punch

While Tolani Fatilewa is still counting his blessings of 2017, he is courting the future with a bigger hope. Among other moves, he released another single at the tail end of the year while he got a major recognition from an international brand. He …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

