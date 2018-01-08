Tonto Dikeh unveiled as brand ambassador for beauty product line – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Tonto Dikeh unveiled as brand ambassador for beauty product line
Information Nigeria
The year 2018 is kicking off on a good note for top Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh. She has just revealed that she has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for a beauty and skincare brand – Pels International. The beauty brand is popularly known for …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!