Too Bad! Woman Burns Her Grandson’s Palm For Disobeying Her (See Photos)

A wicked woman allegedly burned the palm of her young grandson as punishment for unknown offence in New Kru town, Liberia. Amos Sumo, National Assistant Secretary at Liberia National Children and Youth Advisory Board who shared the story wrote: Respect the Rights of a Child. Now, We must end Corporal punishment!! Some parents continue to […]

The post Too Bad! Woman Burns Her Grandson’s Palm For Disobeying Her (See Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

