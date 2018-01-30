Top FBI Agent Forced by Trump Administration to Step Down

Andrew McCabe the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s deputy director, whom US President Donald Trump repeatedly accused of political bias, has resigned. News of his departure was broken by NBC Monday and comes a week after a report that Mr Trump wanted him out. McCabe will be on the Bureau payroll until March (his official retirement […]

The post Top FBI Agent Forced by Trump Administration to Step Down appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

