Total, NNPC ready to take FID on Ikike oil field project – Vanguard
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Total, NNPC ready to take FID on Ikike oil field project
Vanguard
The dearth of new investments in Nigeria's upstream oil sub-sector may soon be a thing of the past as Total Exploration and Production Company in Nigeria and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC are set to take the final investment …
Egina Field Set to Flow
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!