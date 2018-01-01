Tottenham Remain Calm Over Toby Alderweireld’s Contract Situation

Mauricio Pochettino has seeked to calm Spurs fans’ fears over the future of Toby Alderweireld, telling them to trust club chairman Daniel Levy.

Toby Alderweireld has not played since suffering a hamstring injury during Spurs’ 3-1 Champions League win over Real in November and his current contract, which contains a one-year extension option – scheduled to activate in the summer of 2019, will expire next summer.

“This is a message for our fans and for everyone: Toby still has two-and-a-half years of contract,” Pochettino, who referenced Lionel Messi signing a new Barcelona contract in November which was due to expire in the summer of 2018, said.

“Messi was six months left on his contract. Messi! If something happens [on Alderweireld], the club is going to communicate.

“But I don’t understand all these things when the players are all under contract.”

The post Tottenham Remain Calm Over Toby Alderweireld’s Contract Situation appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

