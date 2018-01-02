Towards efficient airport management – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Towards efficient airport management
The Nation Newspaper
Managing airports in 2017 had its many challenges. Efforts by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to address some of these sore points, including the shortage of technical manpower and redesigning of airport security architecture, may …
2017: Turbulent Year For Airline Operators, Weak Security Apparatus
Proposed $60 million plan for Georgetown airport angers neighbors
Port Angeles airport stays eligible for funding; FAA won't pay for entire runway
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!