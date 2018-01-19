 TPG Growth and CAA’s investment firm Evolution Media buy into Africa’s music business – TechCrunch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TPG Growth and CAA’s investment firm Evolution Media buy into Africa’s music business – TechCrunch

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TechCrunch

TPG Growth and CAA's investment firm Evolution Media buy into Africa's music business
TechCrunch
Private equity and media giants from the U.S. are starting to pay attention to Africa's burgeoning online media and culture scene. TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment arm of private equity giant TPG, and Evolution Media, the
TPG Growth to take majority stake in TRACEPE Hub (blog)
MTG selling Trace amid shift away from TVC21Media
MTG Sells TRACE SharesWorld Screen
Telecompaper –TBI Vision –Advanced Television –Private Equity News
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.