 Track Herdsmen, Not Notable Nigerians – Shehu Sani Tells FG | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Track Herdsmen, Not Notable Nigerians – Shehu Sani Tells FG

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani has derided plans by the Federal Government to monitor social media posts of notable Nigerians. He described the plot as a case of misplaced priority. Recall that the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali had lamented increase in hate speeches across the […]

The post Track Herdsmen, Not Notable Nigerians – Shehu Sani Tells FG appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.