 Traditional Rulers Flay Homosexuality, Gay Marriages | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Traditional Rulers Flay Homosexuality, Gay Marriages

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Traditional rulers in Egor local government area of Edo State, have placed curses on homosexuals and same-sex marriages in an effort to curb increase in the rate of homosexuality in the area. The Ochie Egor, Chief Nathaniel Enyeula, who spoke to newsmen at Egor, said the traditional institution and police authorities are working round the […]

The post Traditional Rulers Flay Homosexuality, Gay Marriages appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.