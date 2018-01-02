 Traditional wedding of Okonjo-Iweala’s son to Chinua Achebe’s granddaughter (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Traditional wedding of Okonjo-Iweala’s son to Chinua Achebe’s granddaughter (Photos)

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The traditional wedding ceremony between Uchechi, the medical doctor son of former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Chioma Achebe, the granddaughter of the late literary icon Prof. Chinua Achebe, recently held in Umuahia, Abia State. Uchechi Iweala is a Harvard-trained scholar having graduated from the Harvard Medical School in 2014. He works in Washington, DC […]

