Trafficking: FG’s delegation departs Abuja for Libya to evacuate trapped Nigerians – Vanguard

Abuja – The Federal Government's special delegation, led by Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama on Wednesday departed Abuja for Tripoli, the Libyan Capital to evacuate Nigerians trapped in that country. Another 142 Libya returnees arrive Nigeria …
