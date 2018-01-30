Trailers For The Five “Best Music Film” Grammy Nominees [Video]

The Grammy Awards have come and gone, and you can find the full list of winners here.

Such awards evenings are always good for adding a few beats to your favourite playlist, but what about one category that seems to fly under the radar many years?

We’re talking about the ‘Best Music Film’ category, which had five nominees this year. I’m a sucker for a good music doccie, and if you’re the same you might want to make a little time to give these a squiz.

In no particular order, off we go…

One More Time With Feeling — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds:

Long Strange Trip — The Grateful Dead

The Defiant Ones — Various Artists

Soundbreaking — Various Artists

Two Trains Runnin’ — Various Artists

The winner, in case you’re wondering, was The Defiant Ones.

I’ll be starting with the Grateful Dead and going from there.

