Transfer news: Aubameyang dropped from Dortmund’s squad to face Hertha Berlin

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped from Borussia Dortmund’s squad to face Hertha Berlin. The club’s official reason is that Aubameyang is not “100 per cent focused”. Dortmund’s sporting director, Michael Zorc, explained why they decided to leave Aubameyang behind. “We felt that he is not at 100% with his mind focused. We’ll see if this […]

