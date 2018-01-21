Transfer news: Dortmund’s CEO confirms Aubameyang’s bid to Arsenal – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Transfer news: Dortmund's CEO confirms Aubameyang's bid to Arsenal
Daily Post Nigeria
Borussia Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, has confirmed Arsenal have made a bid for striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international is tipped to become Alexis Sanchez's replacement at the Gunners. “I can confirm that there has been a …
Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'will cost Arsenal over £50m'
Arsenal set to make club-record bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Henrikh Mkhitaryan announcement edges closer
Dortmund Will Accept Nothing Less Than €70m as Arsenal Reach 'Total Agreement' With Aubameyang
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!