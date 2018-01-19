 Transfer news: Edin Dzeko’s agent speaks on Chelsea move – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Transfer news: Edin Dzeko’s agent speaks on Chelsea move – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Transfer news: Edin Dzeko's agent speaks on Chelsea move
Daily Post Nigeria
Irfan Redzepagic, the agent of Roma striker, Edin Dzeko, has spoken on the player's reported move to Chelsea. The agent said there's no offer yet on the table even though Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte is a big admirer of the player. Dzeko, a Bosnia
Chelsea accused in Fifa inquiry of breaking rules on signings of 25 minorsThe Guardian
Antonio Conte tight-lipped on Chelsea interest in Edin Dzeko as striker hunt continues in the transfer windowEvening Standard
Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Conte speaks out on Edin Dzeko, Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch rumoursThe Independent
Metro –Express.co.uk –Mirror.co.uk –Bleacher Report
all 113 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.