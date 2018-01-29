Transfer news: Klopp reveals Liverpool’s plan on replacing Philippe Coutinho – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Transfer news: Klopp reveals Liverpool's plan on replacing Philippe Coutinho
Daily Post Nigeria
Klopp, however, warned the club fans that they will have to wait to see a replacement for midfielder, Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona for £142million earlier this month. Speaking ahead of Liverpool Premier league clash against Huddersfield on …
John Aldridge paints a gloomy picture for Liverpool as he hints they face an uphill battle for the next decade
Huddersfield vs Liverpool Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News, Prediction & More
Mooy likely to face 'vulnerable' Liverpool
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!