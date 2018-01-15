Transfer news: Rush fears Real Madrid may table up to £200m for Salah – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Transfer news: Rush fears Real Madrid may table up to £200m for Salah
Daily Post Nigeria
Liverpool legend, Ian Rush fears that Spanish giants, Real Madrid could come after forward, Mohamed Salah with a massive bid of £200 million. Real Madrid are willing to offer striker, Bale to the Reds to get the Egyptian International. Rush, who said …
