Transfer news: Tottenham to hijack Arsenal's bid to sign Malcom from Bordeaux
Daily Post Nigeria
Transfer news: Tottenham to hijack Arsenal's bid to sign Malcom from Bordeaux
Malcom looked set to join the Gunners this month, after the club held talks with his representatives. But Arsene Wenger has turned his attention to securing Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund …
