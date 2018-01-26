 Transfer news: Wenger gives condition for Giroud joining Chelsea – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Transfer news: Wenger gives condition for Giroud joining Chelsea – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Transfer news: Wenger gives condition for Giroud joining Chelsea
Daily Post Nigeria
Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has stated that Olivier Giroud would only join Chelsea or any other club if Arsenal bring in another striker this January. Wenger spoke amid speculation that Chelsea are making move to sign Olivier Giroud. The 31-year-old
Chelsea news LIVE updates: Edin Dzeko twist, Giroud latest, plan if Hazard joins RealExpress.co.uk
Football transfer rumours: Arsenal's Olivier Giroud to Chelsea?The Guardian
Edin Dzeko to Chelsea: Frank Lampard gives his verdict on big-money striker pursuitDaily Star
Daily Mail –Metro –SkySports –Telegraph.co.uk
all 195 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.