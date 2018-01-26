Transfer news: Wenger gives condition for Giroud joining Chelsea – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Transfer news: Wenger gives condition for Giroud joining Chelsea
Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has stated that Olivier Giroud would only join Chelsea or any other club if Arsenal bring in another striker this January. Wenger spoke amid speculation that Chelsea are making move to sign Olivier Giroud. The 31-year-old …
