Transparency: You Can Now Tweet At Federal Government To Come Fix Bad Roads – @FedRoadsNGR
Transparency seems to have sift into the presidency. This information was tweeted by President Muhammadu Buhari’s special assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad. According to him;
The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has commenced repairs of damaged sections of federal roads across the country. Citizens can tweet pictures of bad roads and tag @FedRoadsNGR on Twitter for prompt attention.

