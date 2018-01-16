Transparent accounting needed for the nation’s natural resources – Bawumia – Ghana Business News
|
Ghana Business News
|
Transparent accounting needed for the nation's natural resources – Bawumia
Ghana Business News
The government is preparing to introduce a regulation that will ensure transparent accounting for the export of Ghana's natural resource, Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said. “For the most part …we are told by natural resource …
Bawumia Reveals Goverment Prioritizing Resources
2018 looks good for Ghanaians – Dr Bawumia
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!