Transport fare increased by 23.99% in December – NBS

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) says the average transport fare paid by commuters across the country increased by 23.99 percent in December 2017.

The Bureau disclosed this in its monthly Transport Fare Watch released on Wednesday.

It said the average fare for bus journey within the cities across Nigeria increased by 23.99% month-on-month and 14.78% year-on-year to N171.34 in December 2017 from N138.19 in November 2017.

The Transport fare watch report for December 2017 covers several categories, namely: bus journey within the city per drop constant route ; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and waterway passenger transport.

According to the statistical office, States with highest bus journey fare within city in December 2017 were Abuja FCT (N375.63), Cross River (N242.73) and Jigawa (N250.00), while States with lowest bus journey fare within city in December 2017 were Bauchi (N80.00), Anambra (N102.21) and Borno (N105.71).

It also indicated that average fare paid by commuters for bus journey inter-city within the same period increased by 14.04% month-on-month and 5.22% year-on-year to N1,716.26 in December 2017 from N1,505.00 in November 2017.

States with highest bus journey fare intercity in December 2017 were Abuja FCT (N5019.00), Adamawa (N3,242.86) and Benue (N2,803.85) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city in December 2017 were Yobe

(N1,000.00), Enugu (N1,063.35) and Kano (N843.75).

Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 2.75% month-on-month and 8.58% year-on-year to N33,386.09 in December 2017 from N32,492.56 in November 2017.

States with highest air fare in December 2017 were: Abuja FCT (N49,500.00), Edo (N41,000.00) and Jigawa(N40,000.00), while States with lowest air fare in December 2017 were Kogi (N25,000.00), Katsina (N26,000.00) and Nasarawa (N27,000.00).

Similarly, average fare paid by commuters also within the period under review for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 15.93% month-on-month and 2.20% year-on-year to N112.19 in December 2017 from N96.77 in November 2017.

States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop in December 2017 were Ondo (N197.67), Rivers (N194.29) and Bayelsa (N190.00) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop in December 2017 were Ekiti (N56.15), Bauchi (N60.00) and Niger (N55.45).

Also, average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 6.05% month-on-month and -7.00% year-on-year toN631.55 in December 2017 from N595.51 in November 2017.

States with highest fare by water way passenger transport in December 2017 were Bayelsa (N2,182.22), Rivers (N2050.00) and Cross Rivers (N1,833.33), while states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport in December 2017 were Kebbi (N250.00), Gombe (N178.48) and Borno (N150.00).

