 Trevor Noah’s Hilarious Two-Minute Take On Trump’s First Year In Charge [Video] | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trevor Noah’s Hilarious Two-Minute Take On Trump’s First Year In Charge [Video]

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Entertainment, Politics | 0 comments

It would be funnier if it wasn’t so sad.

Over the weekend Donnie celebrated one year in charge, which also saw women around the world take to the streets in protest.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

One of his most vocal critics has been Trevor over on The Daily Show, and he wasn’t about to let the occasion slip by unnoticed.

We all know that Trump is fond of tossing his toys out of the cot, but sometimes we should remind ourselves just how juvenile some of his behaviour can be.

Think of it this way – White House aides are basically one step shy of giving him colouring in books at meetings:

[source:huffpostsa]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.