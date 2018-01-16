Trial of Sen Misau’s begins January 29

FCT High Court in Maitama, yesterday, adjourned until January 29, commencement of the trial of Sen. Isah Misau (APC-Bauch-Central), who was charged with injurious falsehood. Senator Misau was dragged before the court by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami, SAN, on a five-count charge. The charge bordered on injurious […]

