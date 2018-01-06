Tribute to Captain ‘Hosa, Dependable Leader and Rearguard, @ 60

By Sufuyan Ojeifo

The Yoruba have a way of encouraging any man or woman to trudge on in battle. They could use the talking drum or verbal renditions to call on the hero or heroine to look back to see the rearguards. In epic plays, the ego of a protagonist in a war situation is mollycoddled by the chant of “wo ehin re wo; olori ogun, ko kehin ogun; wo ehin re wo.” Transliterated: “look at your back, leader of war, does not stay at the back; look at your back.” It is a call to see dependable rearguards and to rest assured.

In a similar fashion in which the importance of having dependable rearguards is underscored, Afro music impresario, King Sunny Ade, sang a popular line for the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola when he crooned: “Ma a jo lo mo nwo ehin re Abiola, ma a jo lo, mo nwo ehin re…” meaning “dance on Abiola, I am watching your back, dance on Abiola, I am watching your back….” In essence, Abiola, as a leader, was simply being assured of a rearguard support.

Renditions of these kinds of nerve-boosting lyrical vibes or chants could be emblematic or surrealistic, evoking a sense of fear and bravery at the same time, with the latter, intended to neutralise the former. They essentially assure and reassure. That is as far as verbalisation is concerned. But in realism, the man who claims to watch your back may do so after all; otherwise, he may do it for some quid pro quo considerations. It is a very rare occurrence for the rearguard to watch one’s back pro bono; and, where it happens pro bono, it typifies the deepest sense of altruism that is profoundly and truly divine.

A small number of eminent persons have shattered that rarity across nation-states that comprise the global village, playing the role of dependable and altruistic leaders and rearguards at the same time. Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo belongs to this microscopic number. He is a quintessence of humanity, the kind that propels passionate support for other beings.

Those close to him, including yours sincerely, would attest to his inimitable leadership and rearguard disposition, which finds anchorage on expansive and expressive humaneness. He finds it difficult to vacillate in meeting genuine requests. This compassionate bond explicates the air of fondness that permeates his circles of inter-personal relationships as summed up in the moniker: “Captain ‘Hosa” by which he is popularly addressed in social, economic and community spheres.

Captain ‘Hosa turns 60 on January 7, 2018. The diamond anniversary provides another opportunity for family members and friends to celebrate the “African Titan”, with pomp and ceremony. At 54, the American Congress conferred on him the “African Titan” award for being a voice of the Niger Delta people through a movie, which he single-handed sponsored, titled: “Black November”.

A restless supporter of good causes with a heart of gold, he does not publicise his acts of munificence. Humble, quiet and inscrutable, he moves about without any air of superiority. His simplicity is a product of his upbringing by his late father- clergy, teacher and community leader- Reverend Robert Amos Okunbo.

A man of great integrity in business where the combination of discipline, hard work, focus, purpose and providence has brought him immense breakthroughs, Captain ‘Hosa’s success story is quite motivating. At 30, he retired from paid employment as an airline captain, who had booked more than 7,500 hours of flight time most of which was jet experience across continents, into the high risk security area of the oil and gas sector. Today, he has garnered many accomplishments in the area of marine security and provision of marine logistics through Ocean Marine Solutions (OMS) Limited, over which he presides as chairman.

Family members and friends are poised to clink the good wine glasses in toast to his longevity in good health and his continuous demonstration of the can-do spirit in the years ahead. They would entrust him into the hands of the Almighty God, the ultimate source of wisdom, to make him a Solomon throughout his sexagenarian eon and beyond.

Indeed, Captain ‘Hosa’s resilience calls for celebration; ditto his steadfastness in the face of daunting business challenges and unpredictable operating environments. Perhaps, the greater accolades should be accorded his ability to rebound from difficult situations.

Now, the sum of his accomplishments is that he has conquered the air, the sea and the land. Having succeeded as a pilot, he retired into business on the sea with one of his companies acquiring about 42 seaworthy vessels. On land, a company of his is into multi-million dollar farming and agro-allied business in Edo state.

By a dint of hard work, Captain ‘Hosa now has interests in a vast spectrum of businesses from energy, power, telecoms, aviation, property and real estate, hotel and hospitality, and entertainment to agriculture. Like Midas, everything he touches turns into gold; regardless, he consistently keeps his nose to the grindstone.

He is the brain behind Hosyln Ventures Nigeria Limited, which was servicing the oil and gas sector with supplies of refinery catalysts used in major projects, including revamping and procurements. It also participated in the procurement of major engineering components for the Warri Refinery Turn-Around Maintenance in 1994.

He also superintends over Hosyln Technologies Nigeria Limited, one of the first indigenous companies to execute engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract in Nigeria; completed and commissioned the early production facility for Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) at Ajoki Oziengbe South Field in 2001.

Combining patriotism with service, his flagship company, OMS has been involved in the recovery, remediation, maintenance and security surveillance of the Escravos-Warri and Bonny-Port Harcourt pipeline segments, an enterprise that has resulted in the significant turnaround of the pipeline system from its once decrepit state in the past nine years to the current efficient and highly utilised level.

Captain ‘Hosa is chairman of CMES OMS JV Limited, an integrated energy-related company with enormous capacity to provide financing and technical solutions to the upstream oil and gas sector, ranging from explorations to first oil for public and private indigenous oil companies. He also chairs PPP Fluid Mechanics Limited, Secured Anchorage Area (SAA) Offshore Lagos, Gyro Air Limited, Ocean Marine Tankers Limited, Wells Farms Limited, Hoslyn Habitat Limited (a foremost design, construction and landscaping company), Wells Entertainments Limited (involved in entertainment and movie production), Wells Carlton Hotel and Luxury Apartments, The New London Carlton (London), FEVA TV (the foremost black TV station in Canada), Westminster Security Solutions Nigeria Limited (a franchise of Westminster Group Plc UK), and Wells Property Development Company Limited (involved in the development of affordable houses for low-income earners, high net-worth individuals and office development).

Besides, he is a non-Executive Director in the board of NATCOM NTEL (formerly NITEL), Funds Electronics Transfer Solutions (provider of electronic payment solutions), and Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Company Limited (core investor in Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Limited).

For his outstanding contributions to the promotion of peace and good governance as well as development of his constituency, he was in 2007 honoured with the Justice of the Peace (JP). The University of Benin conferred on him a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration (Honoris Causa) in 2012. The Oba of Benin, in 2014, decorated him as a worthy ambassador of the ancient kingdom. He was nominated as the Vanguard Businessman of the Year 2016. Elbow grease to a dependable leader and rearguard!



– Mr. Ojeifo, Editor-in-Chief of The Congresswatch, contributed this piece via [email protected]

