Troops’ deployment to battle fronts will be reorganised – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, said on Tuesday the military authorities are currently planning the re-organisation of troops’ deployment to battle fronts to achieve operational efficiency.

Buratai, who did not give details of the plan, however said the military would pursue its goals and objectives diligently in line with the constitution of the country.

He made the remarks while receiving members of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

The army chief said the military would remain apolitical and observe the supremacy of the political class over military institutions in the country.

He said: “Let me assure you that as one of the arms of the armed forces, we will continue to remain apolitical. We will observe the supremacy of the political class over the military institutions; that is to say political control of the military will remain. We will do our responsibilities diligently in line with the constitution.

“No doubt, the challenges of accommodation are major challenges that the Nigerian Army has and is grappling with over the years. While the dilapidation and sorry state of our barracks cannot be blamed on the present authority, both military and political authority, it has been a long standing one.

“Issues of funding are quite fundamental. But we know that funds are inadequate because of the several competing interests of the various sectors of Nigerian economy. But we have been using funds allocated to us judiciously.

“The army needs requisite funds to carry out developmental projects and other important commitments. We have the interests of our troops at heart and we know the importance of morale to them. We want to keep their morale high and that is why we are planning to reorganise how troops are deployed to battle fronts in relation to their welfare and other issues.”

The post Troops’ deployment to battle fronts will be reorganised – Buratai appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

