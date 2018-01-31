 Troops raid shrine in Benue, arrest chief priest | Nigeria Today
Troops raid shrine in Benue, arrest chief priest

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Army said it had arrested a native doctor, Tordue Gber (Tiv Swem), who allegedly acted as spiritual counselor to the wanted armed criminal militia, Akwazar Terwase (alias Gana), in Benue. A statement by Brig.-Gen Sani Usman, the Director of Army Public Relations, on Tuesday, said the suspect was picked up in Tor-Dunga town in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state during a raid on his shrine.

