 Trump and Davos: Not Exactly Best Friends, but Not Enemies Either – New York Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump and Davos: Not Exactly Best Friends, but Not Enemies Either – New York Times

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Trump and Davos: Not Exactly Best Friends, but Not Enemies Either
New York Times
President Trump in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday. “The question is whether he's here to be congratulated by the billionaires of Davos or to scold them,” an analyst said.CreditTom Brenner/The New York Times. By Peter Baker and Peter S. Goodman. Jan
Trump wins over global elites at Davos. All it took was a $1.5 trillion tax cut.Washington Post
Donald who? Davos shrugs off President Trump's visitBBC News
Trump touts 'America First' to sceptical Davos eliteThe Punch
Vanity Fair –CBC.ca –Daily Beast –The Guardian
all 816 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.