Trump and Senators Scramble to Avoid Midnight Government Shutdown – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Trump and Senators Scramble to Avoid Midnight Government Shutdown
New York Times
WASHINGTON — President Trump and Senate leaders scrambled on Friday to avert a midnight shutdown of much of the government, with Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, declaring that progress had been made in a private meeting with …
President Trump and Chuck Schumer Are Trying to Make a Last-Minute Shutdown Deal
Government shutdown looms as senior Republican signals vote within hours
Trump Pressures Democrats As Government Shutdown Looms
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!