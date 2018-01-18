 Trump Denies Changing His Position on Border Wall – New York Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump Denies Changing His Position on Border Wall – New York Times

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Trump Denies Changing His Position on Border Wall
New York Times
WASHINGTON — President Trump directly contradicted his own chief of staff on Thursday and said his position on building a wall between the United States and Mexico had not “evolved.” Mr. Trump's chief of staff, John F. Kelly, told some Democratic
Mexico border wall: Trump contradicts his chief of staff over plansThe Guardian
Trump appears unyielding on Mexican wall, despite chief of staff's commentsCBC.ca
How Trump's wall has evolved (despite his denials that it has)Washington Post
BBC News –Newsweek –Voice of America –Fox News
all 213 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.