Trump Denies Changing His Position on Border Wall – New York Times
New York Times
Trump Denies Changing His Position on Border Wall
New York Times
WASHINGTON — President Trump directly contradicted his own chief of staff on Thursday and said his position on building a wall between the United States and Mexico had not “evolved.” Mr. Trump's chief of staff, John F. Kelly, told some Democratic …
