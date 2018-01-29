Trump security team sees building U.S. 5G network as option
President Donald Trump’s national security team is looking at options to counter the threat of China spying on U.S. phone calls that include the government building a super-fast 5G wireless network, a senior administration official said . The official, confirming the gist of a report from Axios.com, said the option was being debated at […]
