Trump threatens stop to Palestinian aid over Jerusalem row

The US may stop aid payments to Palestinians who are “no longer willing to talk peace”, President Trump said. On Twitter, Mr Trump said the United States received “no appreciation or respect” in return for its aid. He also said his controversial recognition of the contested city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital took the hugely […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

