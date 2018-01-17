Trump’s Cognition Test Doesn’t Tell Us Everything About His Mental Health, Psychiatrists Say – Newsweek
Trump's Cognition Test Doesn't Tell Us Everything About His Mental Health, Psychiatrists Say
The test President Donald Trump specifically asked to take to prove his cognitive abilities can't tell us anything about his psychiatric health, experts say. White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, who is also a rear admiral in the Navy, announced at …
