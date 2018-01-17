Trump’s Cognition Test Doesn’t Tell Us Everything About His Mental Health, Psychiatrists Say – Newsweek



Newsweek Trump's Cognition Test Doesn't Tell Us Everything About His Mental Health, Psychiatrists Say

Newsweek

The test President Donald Trump specifically asked to take to prove his cognitive abilities can't tell us anything about his psychiatric health, experts say. White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, who is also a rear admiral in the Navy, announced at …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

