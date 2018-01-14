 Trump’s lawyers paid off 100 prostitutes to silence them –Bannon – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump’s lawyers paid off 100 prostitutes to silence them –Bannon – The Punch

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Trump's lawyers paid off 100 prostitutes to silence them –Bannon
The Punch
Steve Bannon suggested that Donald Trump's lawyers paid off 100 women who had sexual encounters with the then-candidate during the 2016 presidential campaign. Porn star Stephanie Clifford is said to have been paid $130,000 in 2016 to keep quiet about
Trump's lawyer allegedly tried to pay off two porn stars on his behalfTheGrio (blog)
Porn star says she turned down threesome with TrumpThe Times of Israel
Second porn star claims Trump invited her to hotel roomThe Jerusalem Post
Hindustan Times –Mediaite –The Daily Banter –The Australian
all 29 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.