Trump's lawyers paid off 100 prostitutes to silence them –Bannon
The Punch
Steve Bannon suggested that Donald Trump's lawyers paid off 100 women who had sexual encounters with the then-candidate during the 2016 presidential campaign. Porn star Stephanie Clifford is said to have been paid $130,000 in 2016 to keep quiet about …
Trump's lawyer allegedly tried to pay off two porn stars on his behalf
Porn star says she turned down threesome with Trump
Second porn star claims Trump invited her to hotel room
