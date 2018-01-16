Trump’s nuclear button boast the ‘bark of a rabid dog’ – North Korea
North Korea on Tuesday denounced President Donald Trump’s tweeted message that he has a bigger nuclear button than its leader Kim Jong-Un as the “spasm of a lunatic” and the “bark of a rabid dog”. Kim used his annual New Year address to warn he has a “nuclear button” on his table, sweetening his remarks […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!