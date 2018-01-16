 Trump’s nuclear button boast the ‘bark of a rabid dog’ – North Korea | Nigeria Today
Trump’s nuclear button boast the ‘bark of a rabid dog’ – North Korea

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

North Korea on Tuesday denounced President Donald Trump’s tweeted message that he has a bigger nuclear button than its leader Kim Jong-Un as the “spasm of a lunatic” and the “bark of a rabid dog”. Kim used his annual New Year address to warn he has a “nuclear button” on his table, sweetening his remarks […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

