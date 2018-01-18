Trump’s Physical Revealed Serious Heart Concerns, Outside Experts Say – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Trump's Physical Revealed Serious Heart Concerns, Outside Experts Say
New York Times
WASHINGTON — Cardiologists not associated with the White House said Wednesday that President Trump's physical exam revealed serious heart concerns, including very high levels of so-called bad cholesterol, which raises the risk that Mr. Trump could …
Trump will address Friday's March for Life via satellite. Here's what abortion opponents want.
President Trump admits he made 'mistakes' during his first year, insists golf is all the exercise he needs
Exercise? I get more than people think, Trump says
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!