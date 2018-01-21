Trump’s Shithole Comment And The Flip Side Of Diplomacy

Ever since Donald Trump was sworn in as the President of the United States on 20 January, 2017, the entire world has been apprehensive of his undiplomatic and provocative utterances. One of such outbursts was last Thursday’s reference to African countries, Haiti and El Salvador. Omonu Nelson examines the mood of the times. The entire […]

The post Trump’s Shithole Comment And The Flip Side Of Diplomacy appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

