 Trump’s ‘shithole countries’ remark in the best interest of Africa –Nigerian pastor – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump’s ‘shithole countries’ remark in the best interest of Africa –Nigerian pastor – The Punch

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Trump's 'shithole countries' remark in the best interest of Africa –Nigerian pastor
The Punch
United States President, Donald Trump's description of African nations as 'shithold countries' was in order, an Enugu cleric, Pastor Polycarp Ugwu, said on Sunday. Trump reportedly used the words “shithole countries” to describe Haiti, El Salvador and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.