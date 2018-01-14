Trump’s ‘shithole countries’ remark in the best interest of Africa –Nigerian pastor – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Trump's 'shithole countries' remark in the best interest of Africa –Nigerian pastor
The Punch
United States President, Donald Trump's description of African nations as 'shithold countries' was in order, an Enugu cleric, Pastor Polycarp Ugwu, said on Sunday. Trump reportedly used the words “shithole countries” to describe Haiti, El Salvador and …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!