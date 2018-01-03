‘Trustees Provide Comfort, Safety to Parties in a Transaction’

The Managing Director/CEO, STL Trustees, Funmi Ekundayo spoke to Nosa Alekhuogie on the role corporate trustees play in protecting investors and what her company has to offer. Excerpts:

Your company, STL Trustees recently emerged as the “Non-interest Trustees of the Year 2017″ during the third African International Conference on Islamic Finance organised by The Metropolitan Skills Limited in conjunction with the Islamic Finance Council and the Islamic Finance Institute of Southern Africa. What values or operating culture do you think helped you to achieve this feat?

Thank you. At STL Trustees our core values are integrity, professionalism, commitment and innovation and these values ensure that in dealing with clients, whether individual or corporate, we strive to always deliver trust solutions that are guaranteed to meet their needs on a continuously satisfactory basis.

Also, because we operate in an industry that is extremely dynamic, we train and retrain ourselves towards ensuring that we continuously deliver quality and innovative services with the required speed to excite our clients.

STL Trustees is a delegate trustee to the first Sukuk issuance in Nigeria, the State of Osun Sukuk Al-Ijara, which was issued by the government of the State of Osun to finance the construction of modern elementary, middle and high schools in the state. We are also a delegate trustee to the first sovereign Sukuk to be issued in Nigeria, the N100 billion FGN Road Sukuk 1, which was issued by the federal government to fund the construction and rehabilitation of some roads across the six geo-political zones in the country. Essentially, our ability to anticipate, meet and surpass the needs of our clients are some of the factors that helped us to win the award.

Talking about the nation’s economy as a whole, tell us how corporate trustees contribute to the nation’s economic development?

Trustees play critical roles in business transactions. What every investor requires is peace of mind. Anyone that is parting with value – whether you are a bank that wants to lend to a corporate entity for any reason whatsoever – wants to be sure that the money will be repaid with interest and as agreed. So, I would say that we are the gate watchers. We protect investors. We create comfort to all parties on a commercial transaction.

Most credit transactions with banks are not complete without a trustee because the trustee provides the requisite comfort to both the bank which is lending the money and the borrower that the terms of their agreement will be fully complied with. And who monitors the terms? It is the trustee. So with that, a financial provider in a transaction feels secured with the fact that a trustee will monitor all the obligations and ensure that all the terms of the obligations are complied with from the beginning to the end of the transaction and everybody is happy.

So it is a win-win situation. And what makes an economy grow? trade,ability to invest, and conducive environment. So if you want to look at it from that perspective, trustees help to facilitate that. So coming to bond trusteeship, which is also a very significant part of the role we play as a trustee, Nigeria is a frontier economy, which means that we still have a lot of infrastructural gap. Whether you look at it from the federal or state government perspective, there is a wide deficit gap to be filled. Now, what do most states do? They come into the capital market to raise capital. We call it debt capital or the bond.

For them to raise those bonds, investors will have to part with their own money so that the states can have instant cash to carry out long-term infrastructural projects. When they carry out those projects, the country is better for it. The populace are happy. Even, the states can also increase their internally generated revenue (IGR) through that process. However, don’t forget that some people have parted with their own capital ab initio and these people need to be paid back. So all of the interest of the investors is put in one person and that is the trustee. The trustee ensures that the mode of repayment is secured. For states mostly, they have their facts. A lot of the securities for the repayment of the investors come from state’s sinking funds.

Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO) is put in place after necessary checks have been run by the Ministry of Finance and the Debt Management Office (DMO) to ensure that the state does not go above the threshold that is regulatorily provided for. Once we go through all those processes, the Trustee is the receiver of the sinking fund that will be used to repay both the principal and the interest payments to all the investors from the beginning of the transaction up unto maturity. So again, you can see the roles that trustee are playing in national development.

When we compare Nigerian corporate trustees to those in other countries, where do we stand?

Trustee business in Nigeria is evolving fast. Government and business owners are beginning to understand the role of trustees and how cardinal the involvement and participation of Trustees is in structuring and managing debt capital and bank credit transactions. Comparatively, corporate trustees in Nigeria have come a long way from the previous situation where corporate trustees used to be regarded as fringe players in transactions to playing a more central role in transactions. This, however, does not apply to private trusts where the awareness of the importance of trustees is still at rudimentary stages even amongst more sophisticated individuals. However, efforts are being made at industry level to continue to increase the awareness of the importance of the role of corporate trustees in the country.

Tell us the roles of corporate trustees in modern wealth and asset management?

Trustees help people to plan the future of their generations because when you have a trust in place you will be able to easily and seamlessly transfer wealth from one generation to another. And then the issue of having family friction, bickering here and there is significantly reduced. If you have a trustee, you would have given a very clear instruction on how your estate should be managed or transferred. It is a wealth transfer process that helps to avoid your assets going into the wrong hands or mismanaged or misused.

You can even create a living trust for yourself which begins to run while you are around. Our society is replete with stories of families fighting over properties. That is why people shouldn’t allow their estates to go through such mess. When siblings who ordinarily should be united now become sworn enemies because of family properties, then it is a mess. But once you have a trustee, you can go to sleep and be rest assured that your estate will be fine and everything will be implemented in line with your instructions.

As the immediate past president of Association of Corporate Trustees (ACT), what do you consider to be the challenges facing the industry?

One of the challenges facing the industry is that of awareness. The ACT is, however, working hard to ensure that a layman on the street understands what the concept of trusteeship is all about and how it can be beneficial to them.

Also, in the area of regulations, we would want to see a complete overhaul of the key laws that guide the practices of trusteeship business in Nigeria, basically the Trustees Act and the Trustees Investment Act. These laws are more than 50 years old and some of them still rely on the practices of common law and we think it’s about time that the National Assembly came up with some needful amendments to these statutes. The ACT will be happy to engage the legislature in this regard and contribute our quota to the proposed amendments.

In the area of private trusts which involves Wills and Living Trusts, our social-cultural belief is another challenge as a lot of people continue to view it with superstition. No matter how religious some people may be, the need to have an estate plan in place frightens them and they keep procrastinating and postponing until it is too late to set up a plan.

However, in terms of the laws regulating our business, I would like to commend the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s efforts at creating rules as the need arises and updating them from time to time. This has been very helpful.

Tell us some of the products on offer at STL Trustees

In order to simplify the concept of trusteeship for our customers and make same readily available no matter an individual’s income level, we have a bouquet of customized retail products tailored to meet the needs of individuals across a broader spectrum. These products are: Controlling your Retirement Voluntarily (STL CRV). STL CRV is a savings product which has been designed for income earners who are mindful of preparing ahead for post-retirement from paid employment, in addition to the mandatory Pension Contributions under the law as well as self-employed individuals who want to secure their future, when they would be less active and earn lower income. The product is targeted at the middle to lower income group and ensures that they are able to maintain a lifestyle akin to what they enjoyed while active. It is pertinent to also add that this product has an insurance benefit and the contributor gets a specified amount on the happening of certain events. The insurance premium is separate from the funds contributed and the income generated from the management of the funds as the premium for the insurance is paid by STL Trustees.

There is also STL Target, which is specifically designed for persons who would wish to set aside some funds to meet a particular need at some determinate time in the future. The advantage of this product is that it simplifies savings for events by the client and ensures that the funds are available for the required purpose.

We also have an educational product tagged STL CET. STL is a CET Child Education Trust designed to enable you set up a trust fund for the education of your child or children. STL Trustees will hold such funds under a trust instrument as trustees to the named beneficiaries and preserve the funds, including all accumulated income thereon in trust for your named beneficiaries. The contributions for this product is periodic and gradual to enable one build up the fund to achieve the desired objective. One can also make lump sum payment if desired.

Reinvention! A New You!

Do you sometimes wish you can wipe clean the slate of your past? Do you wonder how you can change the way you are perceived and start all over again? I have and many of us might have gone through that introspection at one time or the other. One person that exemplifies the question above for me is Mo Abudu.

Mo has done a fantastic job of reinventing herself and is a great motivator to many people on believing in themselves, their abilities, understanding who they want to be and taking positive and practical steps to achieving these objectives. To the best of my knowledge her media debut was with her TV talk show Moments with Mo. She later became the CEO of Ebony Life TV and is now a movie mogul, with the production of acclaimed movies to her credit. She has completely metamorphosed, changed the narrative about who she is and how she is perceived.

We all like what we see today and want to associate with it and are inspired by it. But, I can assure you that she did not achieve this reinvention and growth without a lot of hard work and focus. Many of us have the potential to achieve this same level of success and fame. The question is, what are you doing about this potential? Potential is a word filled with optimism, possibilities, fulfilment, and greatness. But, many of us do not fulfil our potential. We live our lives with unfulfilled potential. Florence Littauer, a speaker and author, in her book Silver Boxes, wrote about her father, who always wanted to be a singer but never was. She said he died with the music still inside him.

Florence’s comment about her father leaves me very sad, because many of us have potential. When asked to talk about the things we want to do, we can paint a vivid and palpable picture of what we want to do or who we want to become. Many of us have gifts we do not hone and these gifts are withering away inside of us. John Maxwell said, “not reaching your potential is like dying with the music still inside of you”.

If this article strikes a chord in you, these are pertinent questions to ask yourself and work towards answering as you start to reinvent yourself:

• Do you like what you are doing now? If yes, how can you do it better and ensure that you do it to a point that it elevates you to a level where it changes the narrative about you. If not,

• What would you like to do? It is important to spend time understanding what you like. Many of us are in jobs we currently are not excited about. I knew what I liked doing early in my career, which was to make things happen. Give me a blank slate, tell me what you hope to achieve and this gets me very excited and passionate. Combining the above scenario with a sales and marketing role, which was achieving targets and working with teams to achieve these targets gave me a lot of passion and energy. If you come across someone doing an assignment with passion, there is big difference. It is said, that one person with passion is greater than ninety-nine who have only interest.

• Can you do what you like to do? Be honest about this, evaluate your ability. Where you fall short, consider whether you can be trained to achieve your objective.

• Do you know why you want to do what you would like to do? Why you want to do what you want to do is very important because what drives you is very key to ensuring that you succeed. If your objective is superficial and not from deep within you, the reinvention drive will not succeed. Your desire to reinvent yourself must be for altruistic reasons otherwise you may not succeed. When you do things for the right reason it gives you inner strength and resolve, because reinvention takes time, can be very challenging and many issues will come up that can deviate you from your goals and objectives. Knowing you are doing it for the right reasons will keep you going and power your resolve.

• Do you know people who do what you’d like to do? The example I used above, Mo Abudu – is a great inspiration for me, especially her intentionality and determination. Somebody, once asked me, “why not Oprah”. Yes, Oprah is also an inspiration for some of the things I will like to do” – especially in the media space. Who is your inspiration? Who has done what you’d like to do and succeeded in it? What steps are you taking to studying and understanding what these individuals have done?

• Will you pay the price to do what you want to do? Reinvention does not come easy. It involves plenty of hard work and we are usually our own worst enemies. James Thorn said, “probably the most honest self-made man that ever was, was the one we heard say, I got to the top the hard way, fighting my own laziness and ignorance every step of the way”. John Maxwell said, “taking the steps necessary to live your dreams and do what you do want to do will cost you. You will have to work hard. You will have to make sacrifices. You will have to keep learning and growing and changing. The question is are you willing to pay the price?”

Mo has paid the price and reaped the benefits and many admire what she has achieved and who she is today. People say there are two great days in a person’s life, the day you were born and the day you discover why. It is possible, she has discovered why or she may be on another reinvention drive to further enhance her stature. Let’s take a cue from Mo, there are many good examples of individuals who have reinvented themselves, but hers is one that we can see and relate with today, because it is current and happening right now.

I wish you a happy new year, Reinvention and a NEW YOU!

