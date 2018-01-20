Trying to Defend President Trump’s Derision, Diplomatically – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Trying to Defend President Trump's Derision, Diplomatically
New York Times
WASHINGTON — The United States' ambassador to Panama resigned. The top envoy to Pakistan was scolded by the government in Islamabad. And American diplomats across Africa have been made to explain President Trump's vulgar description of their nations …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!