 Trying to Defend President Trump’s Derision, Diplomatically – New York Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trying to Defend President Trump’s Derision, Diplomatically – New York Times

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Trying to Defend President Trump's Derision, Diplomatically
New York Times
WASHINGTON — The United States' ambassador to Panama resigned. The top envoy to Pakistan was scolded by the government in Islamabad. And American diplomats across Africa have been made to explain President Trump's vulgar description of their nations

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.