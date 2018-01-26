 Tshwane gears up for big march – Times LIVE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tshwane gears up for big march – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Tshwane gears up for big march
Times LIVE
Dismissed security guards and 'Vat Alles' workers are expected to march through Tshwane on Friday. File photo. Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock. Tshwane metro police department says officers will be out in full force on Friday to maintain law and order
Mayor trying to 'trigger' our people – ANCYL on death threatsCenturion Rekord

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.