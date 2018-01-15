Turkey Threatens Military Action Against Syrian Kurds Allied With US – Voice of America
Voice of America
Turkey Threatens Military Action Against Syrian Kurds Allied With US
Voice of America
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is warning of an imminent attack on a U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia. "We have finished our preparations. The operation can start any time," Erdogan declared to supporters at a rally Monday. Turkish forces are …
Erdogan's tanks ready to attack Kurds' stronghold in Syria
Erdogan: we will 'strangle' US-backed force in Syria "before it's even born"
Turkey vows to 'drown' US-backed Kurdish force in Syria
