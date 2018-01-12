 Turkmenistan’s president just banned women from driving – Driving | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Turkmenistan’s president just banned women from driving – Driving

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Driving

Turkmenistan's president just banned women from driving
Driving
The president of Turkmenistan has begun enforcing a new ban prohibiting women from driving cars, weeks after instituting a rule that barred black cars from driving in the nation's capital because he prefers white cars. President Gurbanguly
For Turkmenistan, Looking Good Is EverythingRadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty
The President Of Turkmenistan Has Banned Black CarsCarBuzz

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.