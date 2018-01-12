#TUTvoices: Students open up about why they want to study

On Thursday the Daily Vox visited Tshwane University of Technology Pretoria campus to chat to current and prospective students to find out about how their journey’s led them to study and what motivated them to pursue their specific career paths. Here’s what some of them had to say.

Hezekiel Malema, marketing, Limpopo

Ever since grade 10 I’ve been doing commercial subjects and found interest in the business world. But what truly motivated me was my previous teacher in economics. While I was studying in the rural areas of Limpopo, she was the one who pushed me and told me I’m a hard worker. It’s because of that I’m here today.

Mmabatho Dire, sports and exercise science, Pretoria

I love sports, I always have. It comes from my family background because my family has always been involved in sport – you could say it’s in the blood. We’ve always played football. After graduating I want to go into coaching women’s football. I feel that women’s football is not recognised as much as male football is, so giving it a platform and actually taking the bar a bit higher is what we need in women’s football. People find it very hard to believe that as a woman, I play football. When you go to coaching clinics you mostly find men – so you’re looked down on as a woman coach. It just motivated me, even more, to prove them wrong.

Zweli, prospective fashion design student, Gauteng

The passion and love for fashion is what inspired me to apply today. To be honest, I don’t really look up to fashion designers as much as I do musicians. Music is where I get my inspiration for fashion, it helps influence what I create. I want to change the fashion industry in South Africa, I think it’s a bit slow at the moment but hopefully will pick up. I think it’s partly people’s economic situation that makes taking fashion seriously, so you need to also be conscious of that. For other young people, I’d most definitely encourage entering the fashion industry if it’s your passion. Most think that there’s no jobs available but people forget that you can start your own label after completing your studies.

Mantape Lentswane, animal science, Limpopo

I was exposed to agriculture at a very young age. At home we do have animals, so I fell in love with the field at a young age. I’m from Phageng, Limpopo. After receiving my master’s degree I’m going to open my own farm. Right now there are some women in farming, but back then there were only a few because we had this mentality of saying that farmer must be someone who is physically fit – a “strong man”. But times are changing and we know that we women can do it. I believe I’m setting a good example, that my success will act as a motivator for other young women – so I think if you’re someone who loves farming, you should go for it regardless of what other people perceive of it.

Thabani Mlambo, prospective civil engineering student, Gauteng

I just want to further my education right now to ensure I have an opportunity for the future. I don’t just want to sit at home and do nothing. The short-term goal after my degree is to get hired, probably by a private company, but my long-term dream is to start up my own construction company. Right now I’m doing this for myself, something I don’t believe we always allow the space for. But as I progress I’ll also be doing it for my family and community. I want to open up possibilities for other young people. It’s very important for young people to be investing in their futures. We’ve come a long way since apartheid, and sitting at home opens the doors for slipping into crime, drugs and letting yourself and your community down.

