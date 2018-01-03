 TV license brouhaha: Justify collection of fees – Kpebu tells GBC – Myjoyonline.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

TV license brouhaha: Justify collection of fees – Kpebu tells GBC – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

TV license brouhaha: Justify collection of fees – Kpebu tells GBC
Myjoyonline.com
A private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has asked the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to justify what it intends to use monies collected from the payment of TV licenses for. He said until that is done, the state broadcaster should not expect
Payment Of TV Licence To Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC)Modern Ghana (press release) (blog)
BBC Pidgin's Take On Ghana's TV Licence BrouhahaPeace FM Online
50-year-old TV licence law doesn't cover smartphones – LawyerGhanaWeb
GhanaCrusader (press release) –Primenewsghana –Telecompaper –Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
all 18 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.