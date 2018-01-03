TV license brouhaha: Justify collection of fees – Kpebu tells GBC – Myjoyonline.com

TV license brouhaha: Justify collection of fees – Kpebu tells GBC

A private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has asked the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to justify what it intends to use monies collected from the payment of TV licenses for. He said until that is done, the state broadcaster should not expect …
Payment Of TV Licence To Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC)
BBC Pidgin's Take On Ghana's TV Licence Brouhaha
50-year-old TV licence law doesn't cover smartphones – Lawyer
