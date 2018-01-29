TV Ratings Sunday: Grammy Awards down a bunch from 2017 [Updated] – TVbytheNumbers
TVbytheNumbers
TV Ratings Sunday: Grammy Awards down a bunch from 2017 [Updated]
Note: CBS' live Grammy Awards broadcast will likely result in greater adjustments than usual for those networks. The numbers for Sunday: Time, Show, Adults 18-49 rating/share. Viewers (millions). 7 p.m., Grammy Red Carpet Live (CBS), 2.2/9, 9.96 …
