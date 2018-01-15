Twenty dead as clashes shut airport in Libyan capital – Reuters
TRIPOLI/TUNIS (Reuters) – Fierce clashes broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Monday, killing at least 20 people and shutting the airport during what the government said was a failed attempt to spring militants from a nearby prison. A man …
