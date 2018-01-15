 Twin suicide bombings kill 27, injure 92 in Baghdad | Nigeria Today
Twin suicide bombings kill 27, injure 92 in Baghdad

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Twin suicide bomb explosions on Monday struck busy area in downtown Baghdad, leaving 27 people killed and 92 others wounded, police and medical sources said. The Iraq interior ministry said the twin massive blasts were carried out by two suicide bombers during the morning rush hours at a crowded site near al-Tayaran Square. “Our latest […]

