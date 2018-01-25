Twitter Delivers Gold With The #MarkFishChallenge

Yesterday’s #MarkFishChallenge brought on more than a few laughs.

It all started after Mark Fish failed dismally when attempting to pay tribute to Hugh Masekela, South Africa’s legend jazz musician who passed on Tuesday.

Instead of tweeting a pic of him with Bra Hugh, the former Bafana Bafana footballer paid tribute to the very much alive Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse.

Awks. You can see the mess up here.

After realising his mistake he quickly detected his tweet, but not before Twitter got hold of it and took on the challenge.

From tweeting pics of Fish and mixing up the names of the person he is standing next to, to mixing up the name of the person completely, it’s highly entertaining:





Can we please take a moment to commend South Africa’s creativity?

[source:news24]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

